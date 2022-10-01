BTS is Unstoppable on Billboard, Spotify Global Charts

There is no stopping K pop boy band BTS. The achievements list of Bangtan boys is increasing by the day. They became the first Korean band to stay on Billboards for a long time.

Even after their hiatus, their songs are trending on all music platforms. Their collaborative songs are also as successful as their group songs.



Here are the achievements of BTS

BTS has become the best-selling group by pure albums this year in the US.

BTS has become the first group in Spotify history to surpass 29 billion streams.

Butter & Dynamite has re-entered Spotify Global Chart at #197 & #200.

Suga has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify with solo projects.

Left & Right has spent 13 weeks on Billboard Hot 100.

Rush hour debuted at #2 on Billboard World Digital Songs Sales Chart.

