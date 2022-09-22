BTS Touch to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 150-day long mass contact programme. On the 13th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader met a few school-going girls who introduced him to the famous Korean pop band, BTS.

A few senior Congress leaders shared a video of him and the school kids with the caption—“A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!”

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

Rahul resumed his journey with thousands of party workers by planting a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College at Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

After talking about friendship, the Congress leader asks, “What do you want to drink?”

The girls reply in unison, “Sharjah Shake”.

When asked about their future plans, most of the school girls told Rahul Gandhi that they wanted to become nurses.

Rahul also asked them, “Why are Kerala nurses so good?”

“They are very hard-working," one of the girls replied in Malayalam. "They put in a lot of effort during the pandemic,” they added.

The girls also revealed their wish to work in South Korea because “we are BTS ARMY.”

In the shared video, the girls made Rahul Gandhi listen to BTS songs.

“Each day on the #BharatJodoYatra we learn something new...Today, these young girls introduced Shri @RahulGandhi to BTS. Listen to this delightful conversation,” the official handle of the Congress party tweeted.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winners List