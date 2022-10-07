BTS Suga's Alternate Career Option, Deets Inside

Suga is known to be an introverted person, who doesn’t show all his emotions. But when he is with people he’s comfortable with, he is said to let his hair down and show his true side.

One of his friends, Max Schneider said he has a good sense of humour and he can be a stand-up comedian.

For those who don’t know, Suga collaborated with Max on the track, Burn It from his mixtape D2. Later, Max asked him to feature in his song, Blueberry Eyes. The two have been friends since then. Naturally, when the American singer flew to Seoul, he would catch up with his buddy.

Recently, Max visited the HYBE building for his mini performance at Weverse LIVE where he also did a quick Q&A session. During the session one of the fans asked him if he met Suga yet. To this, Max replied by saying that he did and they even went out for lunch.

“Yeah, Suga and I had lunch yesterday. It was so cute. He’s the funniest. We were just saying, he should be a stand-up comedian. He is so funny. It was great, we had a wonderful meal,” said Max while hilariously suggesting a new job alternative for the Kpop idol.

Also Read: BTS J Hope Meets Kid Laroi at HYBE, Deets Inside