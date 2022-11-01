BTS RM Solo Album Release Date Confirmed, Deets Inside

According to a South Korean media outlet, BTS RM will be soon releasing his solo album.

The report claimed that RM is currently in the final stages of preparations for his solo album release, which is scheduled to be released on November 25.

Yet, the K-pop singer's agency, BigHit has yet to confirm about RM’s solo album release.

BTS RM will be releasing his third solo mixtape after ‘Mono’. Also, he will be the third bangtan member to release a solo album after J-Hope and Jin.

Meanwhile, RM also recently confirmed his appearance on tvN's 'The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge', where he'll play the role of co-MC alongside film director Jang Hang Joon.

The BTS ARMY can't wait to watch the Rap Monster in yet another avatar.

