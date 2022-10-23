BTS RM Solo Album Release

RM is ready to release his solo album soon. So, what you heard is right! RM has given clues for his upcoming solo album. Back in April this year, RM stayed back in the US for a few days and we all know that other BTS members returned to South Korea. This raised a suspicion among the ARMY. Later, he headed to Los Angeles.

On October 22, RM took to Instagram to celebrate his solo song anniversary. The BTS member uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram story. The first picture was the cover of his second solo mixtape, momo. However, the rapper got everyone’s attention with the next story.

The second story was captioned “And next?” and it looks like the picture is a screenshot of a document named master zip. For the unversed, a master recording is the original recording of a song, sound or performance and content is usually saved as 'master' and it means the song is ready to release.

In his last story, RM wrote, “Gonna be the total record of his 2019 to 2022…the twenties.” With the BTS member hinting at his solo in the previous stories, one can only assume this statement was also made regarding his solo album.

After seeing RM's posts, BT ARMY confirmed that RM could be the next one to release a solo album after J-Hope and Jin.

