BTS Reunion at This Music Awards Event

It's been a long since BTS ARMY were seen performing together on the stage.

After announcing a hiatus, the septet barely had 2 to 3 concerts together, which also included the promotion of their last album— Proof.

After that, the members will be performing together in a concert at Busan Expo. But, before that, rumours are going on that the members will perform at The Fact Music Awards 2022.

According to an update on October 6, the fifth edition of the award show will take place with stage performances by prominent singers.

BTS's performance seems to be the most exciting part of the award function.

As of now, it is known that a stage that will garner a lot of love from the BTS ARMY has been prepared. However, details have not been revealed so far. There is also curiosity over which awards the group will take home. BTS ARMY is hoping that the BTS will grab the Daesang aka the Grand Prize once again for the 5th consecutive year.

The performers include the likes of popular and new debuts, girls groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and Kep1er who will showcase their respective hits.

2022 The Fact Music Awards will begin at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST) on October 8.

