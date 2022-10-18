BTS Reunion Date For Comeback Tour Confirmed, Deets Inside

BTS military enlistment was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the year for all the fans of the bangtan boys.

For those who joined in late to the story, Bighit released a statement confirming BTS military services. It is said that starting with Jin, the team will be joining military services one after the other.

But there is also good news in the released notice that the band will return by 2025.

However, BigHit has not mentioned a specific date as to when they will be returning to perform, or when they will work as a team.

BTS ARMY hopes that they will return before the BTS anniversary in 2025. And they can see BTS members will be doing their own things for their anniversary like they do every year.

