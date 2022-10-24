BTS releases New Concept Photo Titled Us, Ourselves and BTS

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, BTS released an emotional concept film and also a few images of the teaser for their upcoming Photo-Folio, "Us, Ourselves, and BTS!"

The video teaser was seen featuring the seven members and they were seen clicking photos and playing with balls and writing on the board.

The photos which were released on 24th October shows the members in sportswear. Four members Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and RM were seen wearing the same white dresses. The other three members Jin, Suga, and V were seen wearing the same blue dresses. The photos were titled Preview Image ‘K-retro Sports Day’.

The other photos are titled ‘Self Camera’ where each member is seen clicking their pictures in different costumes.

BTS ARMY is so excited and now they believe that even if the BTS members go into military service, some kind of content of Bangtan Boys will be released and will keep the fans engaged.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Flies To Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022