BTS to Perform One Last Time to Surprise ARMY Before Military Services?

As of now, BTS ARMY is happy that they were able to see BTS members perform as a group one last time before they leave for their military service.

But there are strong rumours and speculation of the likelihood of another performance by BTS members as a band very soon.

Yes, you got that right!

The Bangtan Boys are likely to perform in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, as they also sang the theme anthem of FIFA World Cup 2022.

As you all know, Jungkook also left for Qatar to promote the FIFA World cup 2022. There are chances of BTS members performing on the inauguration day of FIFA World Cup 2022, i.e, November 18.

But it may be recalled that Jin, the Hyung of BTS, stated that the Busan concert will be the last concert of the band at the Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert. However, the BTS ARMY feels that the K-pop boy band could throw a surprise to the ARMY before their military enlistment.

Cross your fingers and hope for the best, BTS ARMY!

Also Read: BTS Come Together Again After Yet to Come in Busan, Deets Inside