BTS to Perform Live at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Report

BTS is a part of the Hyundai: The Goal of the century campaign. As part of this campaign, BTS has already sung a song which is the Hyundai version of 'Yet To Come'.

The written song has lines from Yet To Come original version. And, Hyundai is an official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The FIFA soccer world cup 2022 will kick off on November 20, 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

"It may be possible to deliver impressive news to fans of BTS in as soon as a few hours. There is word going around from several sources that [BTS] will perform during the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup in front of 60,000 people," Mexico media outlet reported.

The media outlet also added, "BTS is the biggest boy band in the world," and "The 'FIFA World Cup' is the most important event in soccer. Once it begins, it becomes an event that immobilizes the world."

