BTS Members Solo Albums to Release Soon

The stocks of K-pop agency—HYBE continues to crash every single day.

According to a financial analyst, HYBE Labels is projected to report sales of 412.3 billion KRW (~ $288 million USD), as well as a profit of 60.7 billion KRW (~ $42.3 million USD) in the third quarter of 2022. The company's share price is projected to decrease from 250,000 KRW to 210,000 KRW, but investors are still advised to "buy" HYBE Labels shares based on the company's projected activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Many big companies are still willing to buy HYBE stocks thinking they will see a raise in the future for sure.

In Quarter 4, HYBE label K-Pop groups like SEVENTEEN, TOMORROWXTOGETHER, and ENHYPEN will launch overseas tours. Another two BTS members will release their solo albums. BTS will also be holding a free Busan concert in the month of October.

HYBE label girl K-Pop groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans also will make their debut this quarter. Also, the long-awaited HYBE’s Japanese group is also ready to debut in this quarter.

The latest we hear is that come 2023, HYBE Labels plans on debuting 3-4 new teams, with an aim to reduce reliance on BTS for sales and profit to 35-40% by 2024.

Also Read: One Dollar Lawyer Ratings Hit Record High In Just 1 Week