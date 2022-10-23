BTS Members Reveal Their True Personalities at Busan Concert

There is no doubt that BTS members are gold at heart. In many videos, we have seen the Bangtan Boys caring for their crew and the other members of the direction department.

There are many instances where the BTS members stopped running because it will be a problem for the lady videographers to run along with them. They also apologized to the entire team working with them while shooting.

The Bangtan Boys proved their kindness once again. Recently, in the Busan free concert which is titled ‘Yet To Come’, a cameraman slipped and has fallen down during the shooting. It’s because he was moving around the stage to capture the members.

BTS Busan concert pic.twitter.com/W7jXDU0SgS — Tulasi Reddy (@tulasireddy25) October 23, 2022

BTS V and J-hope has seen the cameraman falling, V immediately rushed to him and helped him to get up, where J-hope also held his hand and camera. And made sure that he is fine.

They also told him to be careful. And now this proves why BTS only has ARMY and why they have a huge following around the world.

