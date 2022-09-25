BTS Leader RM's Passion For Arts Bears Fruit

Here is another good news for BTS ARMY. BTS leader RM has reached another milestone. He has been featured in Apollo’s 40 under 40 Asia Pacific list.

"A member of the K-Pop sensation BTS, RM is also a major philanthropist of the arts, with a special focus on South Korean artists. His collection includes works by major abstract artists such as Youngkuk Yoo, Hyong-Keun Yoon, Kim Whanki and Tschang-Yeul Kim." stated the magazine.

It was also stated that "In 2020, the Arts Council of Korea named him the ‘Art Sponsor of the Year’ for his donation to Seoul’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, which went towards reprinting art publications to be distributed to public libraries across the country. Last September, he donated 100m Korean won ($71,530) to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation (OKCHF), which will go towards the restoration of a Joseon-era royal gown in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art."

RM said ‘truly honoured and grateful for such recognition'.