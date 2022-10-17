BTS Leader Leaving Group?

Fans suspect that BTS RM would be leaving the group or joining another agency after seeing his Instagram bio.

A few days back, at the 2022 TMA award function, RM didn’t mention anything about his agency.

It is known that he always thanks BIGHIT for making it possible and believing in them. But this time, he didn’t even take the name of his agency.

Also, recently he changed his Instagram bio which read “middle of nowhere”. Which means he is not sure what will happen next.

But few say that BTS will always stay together going by their forever promise.

The BTS ARMY also feels that the Bantan Boys won’t be leaving the agency, but will be doing their activities under the name of BTS.

A few are even wondering what would happen to the K-pop boy group without its leader. So, in all probability, BTS RM may not leave the group.

What do you think, guys? Let us know your comments in the section below.

Also Read: It's Official BTS Military Service Happening, ARMY Not Happy At All