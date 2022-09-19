BTS Jungkook Net Worth After Hiatus

BTS Jungkook is the lead vocalist of the boy band ever since their debut in 2013. Recently, the group announced hiatus and started working on their solo projects.

Now the question is Jungook has become richer than J-Hope?

As per the reports, Jungkook’s net worth has increased after the hiatus. Jungkook’s present net worth is $26 million USD, according to media outlets like Seoul Space. His estimated net worth, however, may cross $28 million USD.

Jungkook’s net worth does not include his income from collaborations.

He is also quite famous for advertising along with the other members of BTS. Additionally, BTS members will be given a whopping amount if they appear in any commercials and thereby they become the highest paid band either from television appearances or endorsement deals or from any other event. BTS's net worth is more than $100 million USD and it is all known knowledge they have an incredible fan following.

