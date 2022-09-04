BTS Jungkook Magic Shop in Hongdae Major Tourist Attraction

Jungkook celebrated his 25th birthday on September 1st. His fans all over the world celebrated his birthday like a festival. BTS ARMY celebrated his birthday in a unique way. But a place in South Korea has made it more special with a special exhibition of Jungkook’s life and his songs.

Jungkook's birthday projects have become a tourist attraction especially the brilliant project of JK's Magic Shop in Hongdae has become a major attraction as huge crowds were spotted capturing its beauty and details on their phones.

Jungkook's birthday live stream has got more real-time views for an individual in 2022 with over 9.5 M views.

All the BTS members also wished Jungkook on his birthday.