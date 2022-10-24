BTS Jungkook Flies To Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Oct 24, 2022, 13:31 IST
BTS member Jungkook was spotted at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center and he is off to Qatar.

 
On the morning of October 24th, Jungkook was spotted at the airport in Seoul and it was reported that he is flying to Qatar in a chartered flight. Jungkook is visiting Qatar to promote the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

 
Jungkook was seen wearing a simple black t-shirt and he wished the reporters present outside the airport before heading to Qatar.


