BTS Jungkook Favourite Tracklist
The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook is not only the main vocalist of the group but also the multi-talented member in the septet.
BTS’s Jungkook made an appearance on Melon’s BIGTIT MUSIC RECORD to discuss his go-to relaxing tunes which he plays on his way from home-to-work commute.
Check out Jungkook's s favourite playlist which he listens to off late:
1. Emmit Fenn’s cover of Coldplay’s” “Yellow”
2. "Wrong Direction" - Hailee Steinfeld
3. “I miss you. I’m sorry”- Gracia Abrams
4. “If The World Was Ending”- JP Saxe
5. "Older" - Sasha Alex Sloan
6. "Lonely" - Akon
Also Read: Here's Proof That Bangtan Boys Will Get Back Together Soon