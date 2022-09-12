BTS Jungkook Favourite Tracklist

The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook is not only the main vocalist of the group but also the multi-talented member in the septet.

BTS’s Jungkook made an appearance on Melon’s BIGTIT MUSIC RECORD to discuss his go-to relaxing tunes which he plays on his way from home-to-work commute.

Check out Jungkook's s favourite playlist which he listens to off late:

1. Emmit Fenn’s cover of Coldplay’s” “Yellow”

2. "Wrong Direction" - Hailee Steinfeld

3. “I miss you. I’m sorry”- Gracia Abrams

4. “If The World Was Ending”- JP Saxe

5. "Older" - Sasha Alex Sloan

6. "Lonely" - Akon

Also Read: Here's Proof That Bangtan Boys Will Get Back Together Soon