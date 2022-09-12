BTS Jungkook Favourite Tracklist

The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook is not only the main vocalist of the group but also the multi-talented member in the septet. 
BTS’s Jungkook made an appearance on Melon’s BIGTIT MUSIC RECORD to discuss his go-to relaxing tunes which he plays on his way from home-to-work commute. 

Check out Jungkook's s favourite  playlist  which he listens to off late:

1.    Emmit Fenn’s cover of Coldplay’s” “Yellow” 

2.    "Wrong Direction" - Hailee Steinfeld

3.    “I miss you. I’m sorry”- Gracia Abrams

4.    “If The World Was Ending”- JP Saxe

5.    "Older" - Sasha Alex Sloan

6.    "Lonely" - Akon

