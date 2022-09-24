BTS Jungkook Crosses 6 Million Debut Stream on Spotify Global

K-pop idol BTS Jungkook has become the first Asian to surpass 6 million debut streams. He follows Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny and Charlie Puth.

His song 'Stay Alive' debuted at number 3 on Spotify Global with 4.7 million filtered debut streams. His collaboration with Charlie Puth, 'Left and Right' debuted at number 3 with 6.7 filtered debut streams

.

He was also named as "Artist of the Summer 2022" recently. Jungkook took to his Instagram to post about his achievement.

BTS ARMY is so happy with his achievements that they have showered more love upon him.

