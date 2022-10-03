BTS Jungkook Creates History on Spotify, Deets Inside

Oct 03, 2022, 13:29 IST
BTS Jungkook's first solo collaboration 'Left And Right' with Charlie Puth, has completed 100 consecutive days on both Spotify Global and United States music charts.

Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to stay on the chart for 100 days on Spotify Global and USA, and the first K-Pop Soloist in history to spend 100 consecutive charting days on both Spotify Global and United States simultaneously.

 Also, Jungkook became the first BTS member to spend 100 days on any music platform. 

BTS ARMY, especially Jungkook stans are super happy with his achievement and started greeting him on their Twitter accounts. 

Check out the happy tweets of  the BTS ARMY:


