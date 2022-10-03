BTS Jungkook Creates History on Spotify, Deets Inside

BTS Jungkook's first solo collaboration 'Left And Right' with Charlie Puth, has completed 100 consecutive days on both Spotify Global and United States music charts.

Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to stay on the chart for 100 days on Spotify Global and USA, and the first K-Pop Soloist in history to spend 100 consecutive charting days on both Spotify Global and United States simultaneously.

Also, Jungkook became the first BTS member to spend 100 days on any music platform.

BTS ARMY, especially Jungkook stans are super happy with his achievement and started greeting him on their Twitter accounts.

Check out the happy tweets of the BTS ARMY:

#Jungkook is the 1st Kpop Soloist in History to chart 100 consecutive days on the Global and US Spotify charts simultaneously with #LeftandRight, and joins #BTS as the only Kpop Act to spend 100 days on Spotify US!💪🥇🇰🇷👨‍🎤🐐📈💯🕛🌎➕🇺🇸🎧❤️‍🔥👑💜https://t.co/iT9KcxaCXj pic.twitter.com/F8uGcGunfO — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) October 2, 2022

“Left and Right” has now spend 100 days on Spotify Global and US Chart, the first korean soloist to do so with a song in history! pic.twitter.com/0SEF3l2afj — Jungkook Charts (@KookCharts) October 2, 2022

"Left and Right" is the: - First Song for a Korean Soloist to stay for 100 Days in the Spotify Global Daily Chart. - First Song for a Korean / K-Pop Soloist to stay for 100 Days in the Spotify USA Daily Chart.@BTS_twt — Wandering Shadow (@shadow_twts) October 2, 2022