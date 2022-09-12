BTS Jungkook Casual Looks For College Boys

BTS Jungkook is the 'Fashion Icon' of Korean pop band the BTS group. Even the BTS members say he has good taste and is adept at selecting clothes and shoes going by the latest fashion trends. Sometimes he used to select the clothes for other members of the group. 

Here are some fashion tips by Jungkook which can be followed by college-going boys:


Jungkook always loves to keep it simple


He can slay any outfit


The real boyfriend material


Looks like an angel


Baggy clothes are always comfortable


Rocking in a full-length shirt


Keeping it formal, but rocking as usual


