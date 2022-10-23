BTS Jin's Love For Animals Is Incredible

Is there any need to tell about the love that BTS Jin has for animals? Obviously, a big No. He is an animal lover.

Jin had two sugar gliders and he named them Eomuk and Odenga after famous ingredients in Korean cuisine. After a few days, Eomuk died and then Jin brought a flying squirrel and named it Gukmul.

Once Jin told that one has to be very careful if they want to have Sugar Gliders as pets. He said that they should be fully ready to take up the responsibility of Sugar Gliders.

Jin also has a Maltese breed dog named it Jjangu. Many times, we got to see lovely pictures and videos of his pet dog. In 2017, Jjangu passed away. In 2019, he released his solo song, Tonight which was in memory of his pets. He said, "I wrote while thinking about my pets. It’s my first produced song, I hope you liked it."

Jin is one of the members of BTS band and he enjoys a huge fan following.