BTS Jin Live Surprise For Jungkook Birthday

BTS member Jungkook celebrated his 25th birthday on September 1st. As he celebrates it every time with ARMY, this time due to his busy schedule he wasn’t able to meet any of them. So he did a V Live from his home to interact with the army for some time.

On V Live Jungkook said “Usually I spend a lot of time with ARMys on my birthdays, since I was working, doing some things while resting it felt a bit weird. I was a bit restless. It didn’t feel like it was my birthday today. But it’s my birthday. I don’t know how to express it, but it went bad.

And, in the middle of the live BTS Jin arrived with a Cake and greeted Jungkook. Jungkook seemed to be very happy with Jin’s arrival.

They talked to the army together. Jin brought a cute bunny-shaped cake and spoiled it by arranging grapes on the cake. After some time Jin left Jungkook’s place and then Jungkook ate the cake and grape brought by Jin.

Jungkook ended his live session by thanking all the ARMY throughout the world.

