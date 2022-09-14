BTS Jin Iconic Moments in Live Stream Leaves ARMY Shocked!

The craziest and funniest member of BTS is BTS Hyung Jin. He never stops himself from entertaining his fans with his sense of humour.

And all of us know that Jin is currently in Los Angeles, for his upcoming project. BTS Jin recently went live to talk about his future projects with fans. It appears he did a live soon after waking up.

In the live session, Jin wished RM on his birthday and said he was never gonna forget the moments they lived together.

"I'm out right now after landing from the plane and I haven't been able to wish him happy birthday so in honour of his birthday and since I don't have much to do I'll play some games," was his reasoning for going LIVE.

The BTS member was also seen playing a video game titled Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy on a live session, during whuch, he was seen doing crazy sounds while playing it.

He was seen yelling and going crazy over the game. Yet, BTS ARMY enjoyed seeing him like that.

making the sound effects of the game for us 😭 pic.twitter.com/NfB25xI6KE — kore (@kkukstudio) September 12, 2022

When Jin was making all these noises (moans) and I had my volume up when I enter in Jin’s live while he was gaming, my coworkers from the hospital stared at me and I was dying 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S0sROV1R88 — juju⁷☻🐨🌱 (@moniescake) September 13, 2022

