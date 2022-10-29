BTS Jin Astronaut Trending #1 on YouTube, iTunes

Jin released his most awaited solo song “The Astronaut”, on October 28, 2022, at 1 PM KST.

All the BTS members took to their Instagram accounts to cheer the Hyung of K-Pop.

Jin’s “The Astronaut” has achieved 3rd highest first-day sales by a K-Pop soloist on Hanteo and counting. The Astronaut has reached #1 in 60 countries on iTunes.

“The Astronaut” is also the #1 trending music video on YouTube worldwide. It has surpassed 10 million views and 2.9 million likes on YouTube.

Also Read: NewJeans Fan Club Named Bunnies