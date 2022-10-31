BTS Jin Astronaut Hearing Party Put Off Over Halloween Stampede

The Halloween stampede at the Itaewon district in Seoul city is one of the most tragic incidents for South Koreans and the government also declared Sunday a National Mourning Day.

Also keeping this in mind, BigHit has postponed the listening party and lyrics release event of Jin’s The Astronaut.

As per the schedule, the listening party should take place on October 30, 12 PM and The Astronaut Lyrical should be out at 0 AM KST on October 31.

The tweet from BigHit read "[Notice] Jin’s content postponement announcement. We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party. 0 AM, October 31 (KST) The Astronaut Lyric Video." In another tweet, it added, "The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you."

