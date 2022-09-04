BTS Jimin's Childhood Pics Every ARMY Should See
BTS Jimin is the cutest and most chubby child since he was born. Have a look at his adorable childhood pictures.
BTS Jimin was a cute mocha ever since he was born
He has the same chubby cheeks even now
Isn’t he the cutest?
All the drama, we guess, began in his childhood itself
Jimin was the naughtiest in the family
Jimin shows how to rock the Beach vacation look
Singing has been this BTS member's passion since his school days
BTS Jimin was an active kid since his early years.
