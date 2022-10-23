BTS Jimin Rocks The Turtleneck Looks

Jimin has a different way of dressing when compared to other K-pop idols. He follows the style and wears it according to the latest trends. Jimin always chooses comfort over anything. Here are some turtle neck outfit inspirations from Jimin.

When the temperature is cool, just wear long turtle neck t-shirt under a shrug.

Black pullovers with turtle necks can beat any weather.

Good boy vibes, checked!

Is there anything in this world that can be more precious than this cutest picture?

Rockstar in the town

IT boy

The real model material

Wanna be his valentine?

