BTS J Hope's New Collaborative Song Rush Hour Going To Create New Records Soon

BTS J-hope’s new collaboration with Crush for the song titled ‘Rush Hour’ is the new topic of discussion now. The song is already receiving a good response from music lovers.

The collaboration track already hit No.1 on iTunes Top songs charts in at least 41 different regions. It also debuted at #58 on Spotify Global.

The song also reached 12 million views on YouTube.

Many other BTS members like RM, Jungkook, and V also posted stories on their Instagram singing praises for J-hope for his song and dedication.

J-hope is the first one to release his solo album titled “Jack In The Box”, not all the songs in the album were hit. After hiatus, this is his first song in collaboration. And the rest of the BTS members will leave any stone unturned to cheer up their co-members.

Also Read: TWICE’s Nayeon Stalker Enters South Korea?