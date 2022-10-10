BTS J Hope Funny Comment On Jin's Instagram Post Caption, Army Loving It

BTS members have a great sense of humour and never leave a chance to entertain their fans. The Hyung line is the funniest and always interested in roasting and making fun of each other.

The same thing happened when BTS Hyung Jin posted a picture of him with Jungkook and J-Hope.

He posted the trio’s picture while they were at the 2022 TMA awards. He captioned it in old Korean slang which made everyone laugh out loud.

Jin wrote, “Thank you. If you guys appear [in the photos] there will be a greater increase in reposts, right?” Using an old Korean slang word, peogayo, Jin meant that his pictures would get more reposts now that he had posed with his fellow bandmates.

The other member in the picture, J-hope commented on the post saying “Repost (peogayo) haha, peogayo is a term from a long time ago!”

Jin was also seen playing hide and seek behind Taehyung while Jimin was delivering his speech.

Seeing the BTS member's friendly banter and supporting each other makes the BTS ARMY happy and the fondness for the group grows further!

Also Read: Look How BTS Dressed Up For Fact Music Awards 2022