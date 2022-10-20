BTS Flying Yoga Episode 2 Highlights

The much-awaited episode of BTS's original show Run BTS flying Yoga episode 2 was released on YouTube on Tuesday.

In episode 1, the members were seen struggling with the yoga hammock to do flying yoga. Whereas, the maknae line Jungkook and Jimin aced the first time itself. However, V didn’t show much interest in performing some of the acts.

At the end of the second episode, BTS members asked the trainer to teach some simple poses which are Insta-worthy.

In the second episode, the discussion continued, and then the bangtan boys tried some more yoga postures for some time. After a while, the direction team showed a few pictures and asked BTS members to choose one. The trainer helps them pose so they can post it on Instagram.

Each member chose different poses. Suga’s looked the easiest. The tasks chosen by RM and J-hope looked complex.

Then the team also posed for a few pics with each other.

The BTS ARMY thoroughly enjoyed watching them and seeing them being messy as always.

