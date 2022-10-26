BTS Come Together Again After Yet to Come in Busan, Deets Inside

BTS ARMY, hold your breath for, we have some good news for you.

BTS will be seen as OT7 forever. The recent photo folio says it all.

Recently, the Bangtan Boys were seen together shooting for a photo folio.

The teaser of the photo folio titled ‘Us, Ourselves and BTS’ was released, in which the members were seen playing together and having fun.

In another video released by Bangtan TV on its YouTube channel, members recollected their memories through their photo shoots. All of them were seen picking their favourite photos from their solo as well as group photos.

While the K-pop boy band has been busy with their solo careers since June this year, they have never failed to show that they will always be OT7.

In between all the solo albums, collaborative singles and photoshoots, BTS gave fans plenty of group content like the Busan concert, special Run BTS episodes and a collaborative game with Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Also Read: MAMA Awards 2022: How To Vote For Your Favourite Star