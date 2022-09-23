BTS Busan Ilgwang Special Stage: Another Problem Related To Venue Rises!

BTS ARMY eagerly waiting for the Busan concert which is going to be held on October 15 at "Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun". Before the concert, many problems cropped up like lack of funds and venue booking issues. Finally, HYBE announced that Namjoon, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Taehyung, and Jin will be performing without pay, as a gift to their fans.

"First of all, in response to the media inquiries about the cost of the Busan Concert, we have stated that there will be significant costs and the major portion of this cost will be covered by corporate sponsorship, online streaming advertisements, and The City ancillary business. The company will directly pay for any shortfall that could not be covered through these methods of securing financial resources. BTS will also appear in this concert without any additional fee, and this will be done in a way that embodies the artist’s idea that he wanted to perform for free for many fans in the past," read the statement.

It is all known knowledge that BTS’ Yet To Come in BUSAN concert venue was changed to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium due to safety concerns. According to the reports, in 2003, 8 of its panels got damaged, followed by 6 more in 2004. In 2020, 9 panels were blown off during Typhoon Maysak. However, all the roofs were covered with BTS posters, but still, the BTS fans are worried about safety and if anything happens, the reputation of BTS may be damaged.