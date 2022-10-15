BTS Busan Concert: Kim Taehyung Aka V Post On Weverse Is So Touching

BTS "Yet To Come" event will take place on October 15 at 6 p.m. KST at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. ARMY, can watch the concert live online on the Weverse fan forum. To support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, BTS members are performing the act a free in-person concert on October 15.

People can also watch live broadcast of live play on the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal and is available on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.

BTS V shared a post on Weverse. He wrote, "I'm worried because there are no seats in the standing area. It's good to see us up close, but it's better for ARMY in the standing area to see us safely. so don't push and keep the people in front of you safe. Don't push and protect them."

#V🌟wrote a post in weverse: 🐻: I'm worried because there are no seats in the standing area

BTS members are very famous and they have shown their teamwork over the years and they are incredible. They enjoy a huge fan following. Suga, JHope, Jungkook, Jin, RM, V & Jimin have done lot of work for the Busan concert. They are performing at Busan as a part of their duties as ambassadors of the ‘Busan World Expo 2030’.