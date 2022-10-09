BTS ARMY's Uses Fun Fact About Farts to Catch Jin's Attention

No matter how much fame they have earned and how hugely famous they are, the BTS band members stay grounded and exhibit always down-to-earth traits. They greet each and every fan with much love and respect.

Especially, the hyung of the septet Jin is absolutely hilarious even in front of the cameras. Even BTS members say that he makes them laugh a lot all the time. BTS Jin is said to have a great sense of humour. He maintains the same rapport with his fans too.

On Friday, Jin took some time out to interact with his fans on Weverse. He replied to a few of his fans' texts. But one of the replies grabbed everyone’s eye.

One of the ARMYs posted a message saying, "did you know that if you put a fart in the freezer, the fart will freeze?”, surprisingly Jin replied to the text saying "oh frozen fart".

This shows, how the BTS members are allowed to be themselves and freely express themselves to their fans.