BTS ARMY's Farewell to Jin Ahead of Military Enlistment

BTS ARMY is already depressed that Jin is leaving for military service very soon.

BTS Jin crooned his latest solo number—“The Astronaut” at the Argentina concert of Coldplay. The performance drew a lot of cheers and applause along with love from the BTS ARMY during the concert.

His photos and videos from the concert have gone viral on social media.

One of them being a thoughtful ARMY emotional poster. As Chris Martin started introducing Jin, revealing that six months ago Jin approached them for a song which explained his feeling of a goodbye, for the time being, the camera panned towards a banner that is currently going viral on the internet.

"ARMY will wait for you," it read, drawing a massive reaction from fans across the globe.

The placard itself shows how much the ARMY loves BTS members.

