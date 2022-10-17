BTS ARMY Will Be Heartbroken After Reading This!

Did BTS V confirm the band’s last group concert?

BTS ARMY suspects that BTS V has thrown clues that the BTS Busan concert aka BTS Yet To Come concert is going to be their last group concert.

At the end of the concert, while the members were giving their messages to the fans, V said "We were all crying when we announced that our activities as a group will stop and solo pursuits were to follow, and yet we are here having a concert as a group again.”

And then the members interrupted and said “No, no, we didn’t say that we are on break, the news turned out to be like that.”

Taehying's words seem to be a hint that there will be no more BTS group activities.

After that, when Jin got the chance to speak he said, “For now, this is our final scheduled concert,” in an emotional voice.

The ARMY is so confused now and wondering if there will be any of the BTS group concerts in the future at all. But for now, they are happy to see them together on stage after so long.

