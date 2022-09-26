BTS ARMY So Happy About New Milestones Of Bangtan Boys

BTS is definitely a well-known name for everyone around the world. The global sensation music band is always in news with their records. They are reaching new milestones with each passing day.

Here are the records achieved by BTS in the year 2022.

BTS became the 1st group to reach at least 100 million streams for 100 songs, each on Spotify.

Yet To Come (Hyundai Version) has entered the top 10 iTunes US chart at #6.

Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.0) has surpassed 5.7 million views on YouTube.

BTS has entered the top 5 on Spotify Global Top Artists Chart.

BTS ARMY is so happy about the milestones they are achieving every day.

Also Read: TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin Were In Tears After Seeing IU's Golden Hour Concert