BTS ARMY Heap Praises on Taehyung For Breaking Gender Stereotypes

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has got a huge following for his fashion sense as well as his looks. He has the ability to slay in any outfit he wears.

But in every industry, there are certain limitations for different genders. One such thing is boys can't wear red lipstick. As of now, no other model or celebrity has put on red lipstick for any photo shoot. Because it is perceived that red is only for females.

But for the first time, Taehyung broke all gender stereotypes by applying red lipstick in a recent photo shoot. He flaunted bright red lips in BTS’ Proof Collector’s Edition album, which the group’s label BigHit Music calls a ‘true collection of the group’s activities.’ He has set an example that nothing is limited to a specific gender.

BTS ARMY started appreciating Taehyung soon after the release of the pictures. And also, praised him for breaking all the biased thoughts prevalent in the fashion industry.

