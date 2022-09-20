BTS ARMY Go Crazy Over J Hope Collab With Korean R&B Soloist Crush’s Rush Hour

BTS ARMY hold your breath for we are all set to reveal news about another mindblowing collaboration.

Yes, you got that right! After Jungkook and Charlie Puth Collaboration and RM joined hands with Korean hip-hop crew Balming Tiger for the song SEXY NUKIM, BTS Golden Hyung is all set for a collaboration.

Fans spotted it after the release of the trailer of ‘Rush Hour’ of R&B soloist. The BTS member is all set to feature in the well-known Korean R&B soloist Crush’s upcoming track, Rush Hour.

The song is scheduled to release on September 22 and the BTS ARMY can't wait to see them together. It is being said by a few fans that the K-pop artist has already dropped hints on the biggest collab by liking their collaborative posts on Crush’s social media and also tagging him on some of his posts.

J-hope also took to Instagram to post bout their collaboration:

https://instagram.com/stories/uarmyhope/2931181404914387414?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Crush is also famous for songs like Just, Beautiful, Don't Forget, Bittersweet, Let us go and Sleepless Night.

