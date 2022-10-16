BTS ARMY Can't Get Enough as Taehyung Flaunts Bare Body in Busan

World Wide Sensation BTS members are extremely cheerful and funny always.

No matter where they are, they always make fun of each other.

The bond between Jungkook and V is especially loved and adored by the BTS ARMY.

The same thing happened at the BTS Yet to Come in Busan concert on October 15. While the Septet was on stage during a rehearsal for Christmas tree sung by V, in front of millions of people. BTS Jungkook unbuttoned V's shirt.

Taehyung showed off his naked body in front of millions of ARMY, who just couldn't stop drooling.

This gesture which was done for pure fun went viral on social media and temperatures soared following Taehyung's half-naked antics.

The BTS ARMY took to social media and started sharing the video of Jungkook unbuttoning BTS V and taking off his shirt in front of fans. We think the BTS fans will continue to cherish this memory for a long.

