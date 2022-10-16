BTS ARMY Can't Breathe After Jungkook Unbuttons V's shirt

Oct 16, 2022, 17:14 IST
As you all know, the most trending topic in K-Pop world right now is the half naked pictures of BTS V. 

For the unversed, Jungkook tried to unbutton the shirt of BTS V during the rehearsals and the fans couldn’t keep calm. They have shared the videos and photos of V being shirtless. 

The Busan concert of BTS which took place on October 15, will remain special for the entire ARMY as they got to witness BTS performing together after announcing a hiatus. Also, the concert was completely ticket free. 

Have a look at the reactions of BTS ARMY after BTS V went half naked.

