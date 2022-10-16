BTS ARMY Can't Breathe After Jungkook Unbuttons V's shirt
As you all know, the most trending topic in K-Pop world right now is the half naked pictures of BTS V.
For the unversed, Jungkook tried to unbutton the shirt of BTS V during the rehearsals and the fans couldn’t keep calm. They have shared the videos and photos of V being shirtless.
The Busan concert of BTS which took place on October 15, will remain special for the entire ARMY as they got to witness BTS performing together after announcing a hiatus. Also, the concert was completely ticket free.
Have a look at the reactions of BTS ARMY after BTS V went half naked.
What's happening in the world??#TAEHYUNG #YetToComeTHECITYinBUSAN #BTSV #btsbusanconcert pic.twitter.com/tu64zANHZD
— Princess Diana⁷⟬⟭ run bts nailed (@USHASISINGHA1) October 14, 2022
i believe in taekook supremacy #TAEKOOK pic.twitter.com/keeTVhh2jS
— lilaclieutenants⁷ (@dev7ltae) October 14, 2022
Jungkook? Keep your hands to yourself bro! #taekook #kookv pic.twitter.com/vXdZ4txvW0
— dadd-baby (@kookv_bearv_) October 14, 2022
#taekook x Bad decisions 🐯🐰🔥
(Rehearsal moments that you won't believe if they weren't recorded) pic.twitter.com/eiLXOH9gmR
— Yk`🏳️🌈||ᴛᴀᴇᴋᴏᴏᴋ🐯♡︎🐰 (@Yk_taekook) October 16, 2022
