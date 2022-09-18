BTS ARMY, BLINKS in Love With Blackpink Jennie and Taehyung Dating Pics

Speculation over BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V link-up hit its peak after photos of the two together went viral. The pis are being widely circulated on social media.

It appears the IT couple is all set to turn news of their alleged relationship into reality.

Recently, BLACKPINK threw a listening music party for their songs, and BTS V attended the party. The couple was seen hugging and dancing. But wait, that did not make much noise.

Here are a few pictures, which have given rise to rumours of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie dating.

The rumours first came out when the couple went on a vacation to Jeju Island in South Korea. They were seen together in a car.

However, both BLINKS and BTS ARMY claimed that this could be an edited photo. Recently, BLACKPINK Jennie’s iCloud was hacked and all their pictures together were leaked.

The pictures also show Jennie attending Paris Fashion Week along with V.

