BTS ARMY Accuses HYBE of Neglecting BTS Members Solo Releases

BTS ARMY seems to be angry over HYBE for not taking care of BTS members' solo albums, according to a news report.

It may be recalled that HYBE recently announced that it will not rely on BTS much for its financial growth after prices plummeted following news of BTS military enlistment. The agency declared that it Will focus on new groups.

The BTS members also announced their hiatus from band activities and started focusing on their solo and collaborative activities.

However, the releases of their solo songs also happen on the HYBE music label only. But now the ARMY feels that HYBE doesn’t care about BTS members and their solo projects.

This started with J-Hope's first solo album 'Jack In the Box' which was released in July 2022. There was no physical album released for J-Hope's first solo album due to "environmental reasons." Instead, they released a digital album with just a cardholder and two photo cards. However, HYBE later clarified that they would release a limited edition Vinyl album which will be released in December.

Now, the Hyung of BTS, Jin will be releasing his solo album. The album titled ‘Astronaut’ will be released on the 28th of October, 2022. But this album will be physical. But it will be released overseas at a later date. This will cause both artists' album sales numbers to be significantly affected.

That is why many fans are speculating that HYBE is intentionally releasing the albums on different months to affect the album performance for the solo album releases.

One of the BTS fans wrote saying "Jin's solo single 'The Astronaut' album performance is expected to be adversely affected, as well as the Initial first-week sales count because the release date of the album overseas differs by more than a month. We strongly request that the album be released in 'early November' at the same time as the music release so that the artist's efforts and results can be properly evaluated."