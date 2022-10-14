BTS a big name in the world of music. Not only the fans of Bangtan Boys but also others are going crazy over the songs created by BTS members.

Now, the news is that BTS’s 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7" is in the Rolling Stone’s List Of "The 50 Greatest Concept Albums Of All Time". The album was positioned at the number 25.

A list of songs were published by the Rolling Stone and it considers those songs as the 50 greatest concept albums in music history and songs are from classic rock to R&B to punk to hip hop.

Rolling Stone defined concept albums as "thematic albums, tied together by very specific moods or interconnected songs… which require listening to a record all the way through."

"To make it high on the list, an album had to be both conceptually tight and musically awesome," wrote Rolling Stone.

According to Soompi, Michelle Hyun Kim of Rolling Stone wrote, "Before BTS, few pop idols had attempted to express the anxiety that comes with maintaining such a visible public person that’s usually not faithful to the ‘true self.’ But with Map of the Soul: 7's heart-rending tracks like ‘Black Swan,’ the Bangtan boys cracked open their stage facades, exposing their fame-fueled fears with piercing introspection."

