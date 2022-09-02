Blinks Accuse Blackpink Lisa of Leaking BTS V Jennie Holiday Pix in Guise of Hacker

The hot topic in the K-Pop industry is BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's relationship. Other than this the very big question in everyone’s mind is who is leaking their personal pictures on social media.

However, it is said a Twitter handle named gurumiharibo is doing this all. But now another name has come out in this controversy that it is BLACKPINK Lisa who is leaking the pictures, is what several Twitter handles are claiming.

One of the Twitter handles claimed that Lisa is deliberately doing it because she is jealous of Jennie.

The Twitter handle wrote “this is very clearly Lisa's doing. Ever since their comeback, i can tell she’s been especially jealous of jennie and is prob trying to make her look like a slvt. very weird behaviour from her, hope yg and hybe investigate and press charges.”

And after this Lisa fans started tweeting “Leave Lisa Alone”. She is not the one who is doing it all.

BLINKS suspects that one of the haters is doing all of this in the name of Lisa to portray her in a bad light.

The real truth behind this statement is yet to come out officially either by Lisa or the YG entertainment.