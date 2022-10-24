BigHit Releases Jin The Astronaut Concept Photos

Oct 24, 2022, 16:06 IST
BigHit Releases Jin The Astronaut Concept Photos - Sakshi Post

The most awaited photos from Jin's Astronaut album were released by BigHit on its social media platforms. 

In the photos, one could see Jin standing in front of stars and a universe-themed backdrop.

 

Out of three pictures, in one photo Jin was seen posing in front of a star-themed background. 

In the second photo, Jin is seen holding a planet. And in the third photo, he is seen posing in front of the same sky-like background.  

The photos in the Instagram were titled as The Astronaut concept photo 'The out lander'. 


BTS Jin Solo album Astronaut is all set to release on October 28, 2022, at 1 PM KST. 


BTS ARMY is so excited about the album since it’s going to be the last album of Jin before he leaves to the military services.


Read More:

Tags: 
BTS
BTS Jin
Jin
Jin's The Astronaut
The Astronaut album
Advertisement
Back to Top