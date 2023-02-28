BigHit Confirms J Hope's Military Service, BTS Jin Gives Lessons to Hobi

After BTS Jin, it's the turn of J Hope to serve the Korean military. The news was officially confirmed by the BigHit who stated that Hobi would not postpone his military enlistment anymore.

In fact, Suga was the next BTS member to enlist for the military. But the latest development has left the BTS ARMY shocked and heartbroken.

In order to cheer up the ARMY, BTS Jin who's already a few months into the military service, came on his instagram account for a while.

Hobi and Jin shared a fun banter even as J hope gave him lessons he had learnt in the military. Have a look...

J Hope also came on WeVerse live shortly after to reassure his fans that he was not bidding farewell yet. He stated that he had applied for the cancellation of postponement but will have to cancel his solo activities. He asked them for their undertsanding and assured to continue entertaining them in the future.