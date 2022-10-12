Big Hit Action Against Fake BTS Merchandise, Trademarks And Portraits

BigHit Music said that they are going to take stringent measures against portrait rights and trademarks. The company issued a statement through Twitter. "To protect the rights of our artist, we will conduct an on-site inspection and investigation of counterfeit products, in conjunction with the Korean Intellectual Property Office at and around the venue of the World Expo 2023 Busan Korea Concert, BTS: Yet to Come in Busan," the statement started.

"We ask all fans who are planning to visit the concert to ensure that you are not adversely affected in any way by purchasing any of the above-related products," the statement added.

"There has been a recent rise in the number of publications that make use of BTS imagery, trademarks, and other materials." Addressing fans, the agency said, "Please exercise caution in ensuring that you are not harmed by any attempts to commercialise these books and other publications."

It is all known knowledge that the BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga and Jungkook will be performing at the Busan expo. The concert is going to be held on October 15 at 6 PM KST. The show will be streamed ZEPETO, Naver Now, and Weverse.

