Bangtan Boys Will Continue to Keep Fans Entertained, Check Details

With BTS military enlistment has made the ARMY depressed However, we have a piece of interesting news to cheer you up.

BTS has prepared individual activities for several of the members that are being planned in the first half of 2023 and they are said to have secured content in advance, which will enable BTS to continue their engagement with fans for the foreseeable future.

BTS music label BigHit Entertainment CEO has said that they have stored some entertainment videos featuring BTS members already. And they can make use of them till 2025, which means BTS ARMY are never going to miss their favourite K-pop idols.

BTS's original show Run BTS also will continue to run even after the members join the military services.

So, ARMY doesn't worry, BTS members are gonna stay with you forever.